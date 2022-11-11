Body of man believed to be from Gauteng retrieved from gorge

The body of a man has been recovered from the Bloukrans gorge on the border between the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.

The man, believed to be from Gauteng, was found on Thursday afternoon after an extensive search and rescue effort.

Colonel Priscilla Naidu, provincial police spokesperson, said the body was recovered at 2pm after the police were informed about a motorbike parked near the bushes near the Bloukrans bridge.

“Police spotted something colourful in the bushes below the Tsitsikamma bridge, which raised suspicion,” said Naidu.

Naidu further said the Gqeberha K9 search and rescue unit, SAPS diving unit, Metro EMS and SAPS Stormsriver members were deployed to the bridge on Tuesday. “The search and rescue team established that the only way to get to the body was through the use of air support.

“On Wednesday, the recovery operation, made up of SA Air Force from Ggeberha, the K9 search and rescue unit and the SAPS diving unit commenced, but retrieval attempts were aborted due to strong winds.”

Police have opened an inquest docket.

