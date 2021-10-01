Boity Thulo lays assault charges against former Metro FM DJ

Johannesburg- The Bakae hitmaker Boity Thulo and former Metro FM DJ Bujy Bikwa were believed to be involved in an argument that left Boity with a bloody face, allegedly.

It is believed that Bikwa threw a bottle of alcohol at Boity which left a cut on her face and resulted in her being rushed to hospital in an ambulance to receive further treatment.

Reports indicate that the assault took place at a hotel in Midrand on Thursday night.

Bujy was expected to appear at the Midrand Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of assault.

According to City Press Boity sustained serious injuries after the attack.

Eyewitnesses told the publication that the two were drinking and talking about sangomas and ancestors before an argument started.

“I am not sure who started it but they were screaming at each other and swearing before they started fighting.”

“Bujy really beat that girl up badly … Boity was wearing a white shirt and her shirt was red with bloodstains. Her face was also bad.”

According to Captian Mavela Masondo Thulo opened an assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm case against the former Metro Fm DJ Bujy, which later led to Bujy being arrested and spending the night in a jail cell.

Mbalenhle Zuma