Boksburg gas tanker driver not charged

The driver of the gas tanker truck that caused the Boksburg explosion at the weekend, did not appear in the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday, and has been released.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), there was no evidence to charge the driver as police are still investigating all aspects of the accident.

The truck had crashed into a low bridge in Boksburg on Saturday, before the tanker exploded, leaving 18 people dead and dozens more severely injured.

Nine of the deceased are the Tambo Memorial Hospital staff, while a mother in the area is reported to have lost four of her children.

The 32-year-old man, who was taken into custody on Saturday, was not charged.

It’s reported that media waiting at the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court was told by an official from the NPA that there was no case against the driver as provincial police said there was not enough evidence against him.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author