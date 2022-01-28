Bonang fans shower her with praise after winning case against Rea

Johannesburg- Queen B has confirmed that she won the case against the podcaster Rea Gopane.

Gopane alleged that “everyone” in the entertainment industry knows that Bonang “introduced AKA to cocaine”. Queen B did not let this go away, she called lawyers on him.

On Friday, she confirmed that she’s won and he has to pay her R300K.

The end. 🥂❤️ Thank you for all your support. pic.twitter.com/0MqNYgEumz — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) January 28, 2022

Bonang can't win this case man, I understand she got disrespected, but she's losing money fighting a broke-ass podcaster https://t.co/gmSRfVd8Hw — Tristan. (@handles_are) January 28, 2022

Bonang fans are quick to clap back yerrr 😂😂 — Thato (@_teemoh) January 28, 2022

Uyazihlanyisa wena bonang nonke mama fans akho niphelelwe can't you just focus e america 🤷 or iyakuhlula that why ulokhu usinaka la emzansi angan wena wathi awusahlalu la 🤷 — Unkulunkulu Emuhle njalo 🙌 🇿🇦 (@Sgilamkhub) January 28, 2022

There's nothing "dirty" about what Bonang did — Nkuleko (@98foxx) January 28, 2022

Do you think the court arrived to this conclusion without checking his financial records ?

Remember Bonang wanted R500k. Come on man. Common sense. — 🍋 Ntax058🍋 (@Ntax058) January 28, 2022

I'm not a Law expert but what I know is that the court assess the damage the defamation might have possibly caused unto the victim. How would Rea working at Bonang's company benefit her and compensate for his damages? Bonang doesn't need an extra employee. https://t.co/lLZKen9gD3 — Felix Mothemane (@felix_mothemane) January 28, 2022

The only two celebrities in this country are doing the Lord's work and putting these cyber bullies into their places!

Rea leboga Aus Bonang le Abuti Nyovest! — It's Kamo Stan Acc. (@kamostan) January 28, 2022

Now they will know who not to mess with. Bonang setting an example by this boy will let most know not to mess with her. If you don’t have R300k, don’t dare get yourself on people’s matter that will cost you at the end. — Nathan Mckason (@Nathan_mckason) January 28, 2022

Imagine being ordered to pay 300k and only to find out that the most valuable item is the phone u possess that u use to denigrate and insult people on twitter 🤔 — khojane lebina (@Khojanelebina) January 28, 2022

Bathung Bonang o winile moes some people were saying ha se mo states. I'm so happy my girl B got her bag 🎒 — MaKhuele (@Makhuele) January 28, 2022

Nah, Bonang must come for everything. Even that smaller nyana iPhone 6 he's tweeting crap from. He doesn't learn. — The Godmother (@Kamogelo_MN) January 28, 2022

Bonang won the case against Rea , may this be a lesson to many Don’t just run your mouth — Aphelele Jody (@ApheleleJody) January 28, 2022

…have a wonderful weekend. 🥂 — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) January 28, 2022

And Bonang doesn't even need that R300 000. She just wanted to teach Rea a lesson. You can never win against famous people.🤣 — Bruno Sigwela (@BrunoSigwela) January 28, 2022

If I was Rea I would challenge Cassper to a fight for 300k ,to pay Bonang. pic.twitter.com/HDXRuJqiee — JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) January 28, 2022

Let me open a can of BNG to celebrate @Bonang winning the case!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Qfuc8XOVHd — Naledi M (@NalediMOfficial) January 28, 2022

