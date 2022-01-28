REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Bonang fans shower her with praise after winning case against Rea

By Anelisa Sibanda

Johannesburg- Queen B has confirmed that she won the case against the podcaster Rea Gopane.

Gopane alleged that “everyone” in the entertainment industry knows that Bonang “introduced AKA to cocaine”. Queen B did not let this go away, she called lawyers on him.

On Friday, she confirmed that she’s won and he has to pay her R300K.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes