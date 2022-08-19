Bonginkosi Khanyile disrupts his own unrest trial

The case against Patriotic Alliance (PA) member and #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile has been postponed to September 16 for him to plead.

The proceedings were delayed at the Durban magistrate’s court on Friday after Khanyile entered the courtroom carrying a traditional Zulu weapon that he claimed he had received as a gift from former president Jacob Zuma.

Khanyile, who faces charges of incitement of violence during last year’s July riots, clashed with court security personnel, who prevented him from entering the building with his stick.

He said the stick was given to him by Zuma to help him overcome his legal woes.

Khanyile’s trial was set to start on Monday, August 15, however, it was postponed after the PA firebrand requested a chance to expand his team of legal representatives.

Khanyile, who is accused of delaying the trial, argued at the time that he is well within his rights to bolster his legal team.

Khanyile was arrested last year and is out on R5 000 bail for being a part of people who are suspected to have been behind the unrest that gripped parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July 2021.

The Fees Must Fall activist maintains his innocence and is adamant that the unrest was triggered by the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma.

Former President Jacob Zuma honored me with a lifetime gift 🎁 He gave me a traditional stick named "Nqoba Izitha"… a name meaning "conque or defeat enemies". Getting such a gift from an elder is a lifetime blessing. So today as I attend my court case I'll be having it. pic.twitter.com/zviHXjSxkY — Bonginkosi Khanyile 🇿🇦 (@Khanyile_BG) August 19, 2022

