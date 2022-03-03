Botched Rosettenville heist suspects remanded in custody

The Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Thursday postponed the case of 10 men arrested during a deadly shootout in Rosettenville.

The robbers exchanged fire with the police in the streets of this southern Johannesburg suburb during a botched cash-in-transit heist on Monday last week. Eight men were killed, 10 were arrested, while the others are still at large. The suspects were part of a gang of 25 heavily armed gang.

A police officer was killed during the shootout and another was admitted to the hospital.

The suspects face eight charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of hijacked vehicles, and conspiracy to commit a cash-in-transit heist. Their case will be heard on April 8.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the state is still verifying the addresses of the suspects. Last week media reports said the majority of those in police custody are foreigners from Zimbabwe.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author