Boyfriend stabs Mangosuthu University student to death

By Coceka Magubeni

The Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) is mourning the death of an electrical engineering student who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend at the weekend.

Xolile Mbatha, 23, was allegedly stabbed several times in front of her roommate at the Ark Royal residence, one the institution’s external residence. It is alleged that the suspect then fled the scene after the gruesome attack. The reason for her murder is still unknown.

Acting vice-chancellor Marcus Ramogale has since issued a statement confirming the incident. “The university wishes to send heartfelt condolences to the Mbatha family in this difficult time.

“At the same time, we wish to reassure everyone that we have heightened safety and security at all residences. Be that as it may be, we still appeal to everyone to be vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour that exhibits signs of gender-based violence [GBV],” said Ramogale.

He further called on students and staff to cooperate with the police who are investigating Mbatha’s murder.

“We will be reinvigorating our campaign against gender-based violence. We therefore ask all MUT men, staff and students, to rise and say not in my name. This is no longer a time to keep quiet, but for every man to rise and speak against GBV.”

