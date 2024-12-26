Brave victim turns the tables on suspected Facebook serial rapist

A suspected Facebook serial rapist in Limpopo found himself in a hospital bed under police custody on Christmas Day.

Thanks to the bravery of one of his intended victims who refused to let him get away with his crimes.

The 20-year-old suspect, who had allegedly been terrorising teenage girls in the Modjadjieskloof and Bolobedu areas of Limpopo, was arrested by the Tzaneen Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

His arrest came after he was hospitalised with injuries sustained during an attempted rape.

For weeks, the alleged rapist used Facebook to lure girls aged between 14 and 16 to meet him at Kgapane Plaza.

Lured victims to a secluded area in Manningburg

He would reportedly lead them to a secluded area in Manningburg, where he robbed them of cash and cellphones.

His reign of terror came to a halt when he targeted the wrong victim: a brave teenage girl who fought back with extraordinary courage.

According to provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, the girl was ambushed by the suspect as she walked to her friend’s house in Ga-Kgapane village.

Following his usual pattern, he blindfolded her and dragged her towards Manningburg. However, this time, the victim managed to defend herself. She overpowered him in a struggle that left him severely injured.

“The suspect was arrested while at the Kgapane Hospital, where he was admitted after being attacked by one of the victims in self-defence,” said Mashaba.

“During the arrest, he was found in possession of a fake identity document. The police also recovered some of the cash and cellphones from the robberies.”

Mashaba added that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was out on bail for a similar case. The said case involves a 14-year-old victim in September.

Concern about the dangers of social media

Limpopo Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, commended the arrest. She also expressed concern about the dangers of social media.

“Young women must exercise caution when interacting with strangers online. Platforms like Facebook can pose significant safety risks,” she said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Tzaneen Magistrate’s Court on Friday. He if facing charges of robbery, assault, and fraud related to his fake identity document.

Police have called on other victims to come forward to ensure justice is served.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content