Bree Street to nowhere as JRA and contractor fight 

The company facing termination of its contract to rehabilitate Lillian Ngoyi Street (formerly Bree Street) has dubbed the Johannesburg Roads Agency’s (JRA’s) allegations of poor performance a smokescreen for the agency’s internal inefficiencies and rogue public officials looking to personally benefit.

Step Up Engineering has warned the JRA that work on site will continue as normal, and if the JRA proceeds with threats to stop operations, then the firm will sue for damages.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content