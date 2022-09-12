Bright future ahead as Gauteng aligns education with skills needs

Aviation, nuclear and maritime. These are not subjects one would associate with public schools but in Gauteng, these are fast becoming subjects of choice.

We visited three of the schools of specialisation (SoS) to get the feel of what is taught. The pandemic and the subsequent folding of airline operator Comair due to the lockdowns and the ripple effects impacted on Rhodesfield Engineering School and its plans to implement the aviation curriculum.

Rhodesfield offers mechanical, civil and electrical engineering as specialisation areas for pupils from Grade 10 and focuses on aviation given its location near OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.

Principal Ansie Ras said the school had found a new partner in South African Airways Technical (SAA Technical), which provides aircraft maintenance, for the pupils to get exposure and gain practical experience in the science of aviation.

“SAA Technical has come on board and has refurbished our computer centre,” said Ras, adding its new partners have undertaken to provide the necessary software to enhance pupils’ understanding of aviation.

“Some of our learners are exposed to aircraft mechanics, with 10 of them participating in a job shadowing programme during the holidays. It is meant to teach them everything that has to do with aircrafts,” she said.

Tswelopele Madisha, a Grade 10 pupil at Rhodesfield, is studying mechanical engineering with automotive as her main subject.

“The automotive industry is a male-dominated industry but I would like to change that,” she said. “My dream is to start my own workshop and offer mentorship opportunities to other girls.”

Tumisang Matloko is in Grade 11 and studying welding and metalwork under the mechanical engineering specialisation and has already completed two artisan training courses.

“I’m looking forward to getting exposure to aircraft welding,” she said.

Just off the Vaal River in Sea Point, near Sharpeville, south of Johannesburg, is another maths, science and ICT SoS. The school, named Mohloli Maths, Science and ICT SoS focuses of maritime studies. It is the first inland school in the country to offer maritime studies and is headed by Nomhlolo Mavimbela.

It was launched as an SoS in February 2019 and in 2020, with the first intake being a group of Grade 10 pupils enrolled for maritime economics.

This year, they will write their matric exam in maritime economics with the Independent Examination Board.

Mavimbela said last year, in partnership with Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation, the school introduced marine science with a group of five pupils in grade 10 studying the course online and next year the school will offer marine science in-house as a subject choice from Grade 10.

“We now have the capacity to offer the subject to any of our learners in Grade 10 interested in marine science,” she said.

After joining the school in late 2019, Mavimbela said she prioritised infrastructure by first refurbishing four classrooms that were damaged by fire and tightening security around the premises.

Next on Mavimbela’s plans is to have an indoor swimming pool to ensure pupils take swimming lessons and leave the school with lifesaver certificates.

“We also need infrastructure for maritime activities such as rowing,” she said, adding that the school had to organise an excursion to test whether the boats that pupils built as part of a project can actually float before they were allocated marks.

In the Tshwane region, there are two maths, science and ICT SoS with a focus on nuclear science, Edward Phatudi in Saulsville and Pelindaba in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria.

Willie Mkhwanazi, the principal of Edward Phatudi, said the school, launched in 2018, worked closely with the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa) to expose pupils to careers in nuclear science.

“They [Necsa] also took three of our top learners for apprenticeships,” he said.

“We are trying to resuscitate the computer lab with the help of the University of Pretoria,” said Mkhwanazi, explaining the admission rule as pupils can choose a home language out of isiZulu, Setswana, Xitsonga and Sepedi, while English is offered as a first additional language.

Rhodesfield, Muhloli and Edward Phatudi are three of the 20 schools spread around the Gauteng’s five economic development corridors and were launched by the provincial education department starting in 2016.

The schools have no feeder zones, so any pupil can apply. Pupils are required to write an aptitude test as part of the application process and only those who meet the minimum requirement are selected for admission.

Pupils are expected to achieve at least 60%-70% in maths, science and English.

Schools of specialisation are centres of excellence, said Mavimbela.

“But given the socioeconomic backgrounds of learners, sometimes we find it difficult to apply that requirement stringently,” she said.

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said plans were underway to launch four more schools in the current financial year.

