Broad daylight shooting claims life of alleged Fast Guns leader

Underworld boss and alleged leader of the feared Fast Guns gang, Keenan Ebrahim, has been shot dead.

The 38-year-old Ebrahim was gunned down in broad daylight while driving on Willaim Nicol in Constantia Kloof, Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon.

His murder follows the killing of a 50-year-old woman believed to have been connected to the ongoing gang violence in Eldorado Park and Westbury on the west of Johannesburg.

She was shot and killed outside a Shoprite store on Ontdekkers Road in Westbury last week.

Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, spokesperson for the police, said Ebrahim was driving in a white Mercedes Benz on William Nicol Drive when he was ambushed by men in a silver Jetta 6.

He said: “It is alleged that the deceased lost control of his car after he was shot and hit the pavement. The paramedics took him to a medical care centre where he was certified dead.

“The motive for the killing cannot be confirmed and the police are investigating.”

The killing has sent panic around Eldorado Park, Westbury, Riverlea, Newclare, Bosmont and Claremont, as the residents fear revenge gang wars will erupt between the Fast Guns and the Varados.

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie said the police have been called in to monitor the areas.

He wrote on his Facebook account: “Our deputy president Kenny Kunene met with the MMC for safety and security, Mr Tshwaku, to deploy police to Westbury and surrounding areas.

“We fear that war might break out after the killing of Keenan, the alleged gang boss of the Fast Guns.

“We pray for calm and sense to prevail in our communities. We will do everything in our power to help to increase the peace. We call an all people to pray for peace.

“We have seen enough death and heartache, blood flows like rain in our communities, from Reiger Park, Eldorado Park, Wentworth, Gelvandale, Cape Flats, Khayelitsha and Langa.

McKenzie also called on Police Minister Bheki Cele to deploy the army to affected areas, especially in Eldorado Park and Westbury.

Scared member of the community in Eldorado Park, Marvin Goliath, said: “I didn’t really know Keenan growing up in Westbury, I chose to stay far from the gangs.

“However, now that Keenan is gone, I can guarantee that a lot of killings will take place. It is scary. I moved out of Westbury and I avoid visiting my family in that area.”

Another resident echoed Goliath’s sentiments: “I am very concerned. More innocent people will be caught in the crossfire between the two gangs. More people will be gunned down.”

Some community leaders chose not to speak to Sunday World as they too have allegedly received death threats.

