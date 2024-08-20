Broos names preliminary squad for Afcon qualifiers

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named a 38-member preliminary squad for next month’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan.

There are several new and uncapped faces in Hugo Broos’ 38-man Bafana squad.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Rushwin Dortley, the Orlando Pirates duo of Thalante Mbatha and goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, and Dutch-born striker Simon van Duivenbooden are some of the newcomers in the team.

Devin Titus and Fawaaz Basadien of Stellenbosch FC will join the rookies and will be vying for their first international caps.

Dortley once captained Bafana in the Cosafa Cup. Luke le Roux and Mihlali Mayambela also return to the squad after being in and out of the national team set-up for various reasons.

Before heading to South Sudan for their second group game on September 10, Broos’ team will play their first Afcon match against Uganda at Orlando Stadium on September 6.

Plea to soccer fans

The final 23-member squad will be announced in the next few days.

The two top finishers will qualify for the tournament to be hosted in Morocco from December 2025 to January 2026.

The South African Football Association president, Danny Jordaan, and CEO, Lydia Monyepao, have urged supporters to turn out in large numbers to support the team.

Tickets for the opening qualifier against Uganda are now available at all TicketPro locations.

The tickets are also available at all Spar supermarkets (QuickSpar and SuperSpar), Sasol, Engen, Shell, PowerFashion and Jam Clothing.

Preliminary Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie (SuperSport United), Thabiso Monyane, Nkosinathi Sibisi (both Orlando Pirates), Rushwin Dortley, Given Msimango (both Kaizer Chiefs), Aubrey Modiba, Terrence Mashego, Khuliso Mudau, Grant Kekana (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Athenkosi Mcaba, Fawaaz Basadien (both Stellenbosch FC), Siyabonga Ngezana (Football Club FCSB)

Midfielders: Relebohile Mofokeng, Patrick Maswanganyi, Thalente Mbatha (all Orlando Pirates), Thapelo Morena, Iqraam Rayners, Themba Zwane, Thapelo Maseko, Bathusi Aubaas, Teboho Mokoena (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Grant Margeman (SuperSport United), Jayden Adams, Devin Titus (both Stellenbosch FC), Sphephelo Sithole (Gil Vicente), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol), Luke le Roux (IFK Varnamo), Oswin Appollis (Polokwane City), Elias Mokwana (Esperence)

Strikers: Lyle Foster (Burnley FC), Evidence Makgopa (Orlando Pirates), Percy Tau (Al Ahly), Simon van Duivenbooden (Vitesse FC)

