Budget Speech: Crime-fighting agencies receive added boost

At least R14-billion will be allocated to bolster law-enforcement agencies to fight crime over the medium term, according to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.

He said the budget allocation will help tackle rampant crime and corruption by boosting the investigation and prosecution of serious crimes, recruitment and training of officials, and the increase in law-enforcement visibility, among others.

The National Prosecuting Authority will receive a budget boost of R1.3-billion to support the implementation of the recommendations of the State Capture Commission and the financial action task force (FATF).

While the financial intelligence centre will be allocated an additional R265.3-million to fight organised and financial crimes, the special investigation unit will receive R100-million to initiate civil litigation in the Special Tribunal.

“The South African Police Service is allocated R7.8-billion to appoint 5 000 trainees per year. The National Prosecuting Authority receives R1.3-billion to support the implementation of the recommendations of the State Capture Commission and the financial action task force.

“The Department of Defence is allocated an additional R3.1-billion to enhance security on South Africa’s borders,” Godongwana said.

South Africa has been a member of the financial action task force, a global task body established to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism across national borders since 2003, but today it is facing the possibility of being greylisted.

In 2021, the FATF published its mutual evaluation report highlighting vulnerabilities in the country’s anti-money-laundering system. Godongwana said the country has since made substantial progress to address these weaknesses.

“Two laws have been enacted to address the technical deficiencies in the legislative framework, namely the General Laws Amendment Act of 2022 and the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Amendment Act.

“The laws address 15 of the 20 legislative deficiencies identified by FATF. The remaining five deficiencies will be addressed through regulations and practices that do not require legislation.

“We recognise the need to be more effective in implementing our laws, particularly in fighting organised and sophisticated crimes,” he said.

FATF is yet to make a decision on the possibility of grey-listing South Africa, however, Godongwana has warned the country to prepare for the worst.

“Addressing the FATF issues is part of the broader fight against corruption, crime, state capture, and the deliberate weakening of the institutions of law and order in our country.

“The FATF plenary will make its decision later this week on whether or not to put South Africa under increased monitoring, otherwise known as grey-listing. We should be prepared for that possibility.”

