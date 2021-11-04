Bujy to participate in anti GBV walk

Johannesburg- Media personality, Bujy Bikwa will be participating in an anti GBV walk later this month.

Bikwa has joined the Khuzekani Madoda organisation and will be taking part in their anti-GBV 5km walk on Sunday.

This comes after having a brawl with the rapper, Bioty Thulo, earlier this year, where Bikwa allegedly hit Thulo with an alcohol bottle during their altercation.

Bikwa was later on arrested and released on bail.

In a post that she deleted, Thulo said what transpired between herself and Bikwa was a form of GBV.

Thulo demanded that Bikwa pay her one million rands for the damage he has done.

Tweeps were not happy and reacted to Bikwa’s anti GBV walk.

😑 what in the actual fuck is this? PR team & Bujy outcher trynna fundraise for that Boity Lawsuit, huh? 😂 pic.twitter.com/1LwnrliWeY — Gusto Scaramouché (@__Saide__) October 30, 2021

Bujy needs to quit whatever it is that he's on… How does he raise awareness against GBV while he's an abuser himself? Ngase atshayiswe yi Truck while walking le 5km yakhe. 🚮 pic.twitter.com/1GxgODjLHQ — #CaroThePreacher ♥️ (@SiweCaroline) October 30, 2021

Bujy walking against Gender based violence 😂😂😂 so no one in marketing or operations or even BUJY himself thought what about my pending assault case against a female??? pic.twitter.com/m0EoGorT23 — Sirboring🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@sirboring_26) October 30, 2021

Whoever is endorsing this shit should be canceled as well as Bujy Wtf https://t.co/CEkug4VRIE — 🌞 Rethabile (@Pettikazi) October 30, 2021

Allow Bujy to work !!!!.. He needs R1 Million……. Being a speaker of any event is his rent money. Also what is wrong with an abuser standing against GBV?? Kaloku sikhuzana ngathi simsulwa — Khotsofalang🌐 🌍 (@RK_Mayekisa) October 30, 2021

What a big fat joke. The same bujy that assaulted a female? Mxm ninya kabi nina pic.twitter.com/NeGzahw37S — TheVersatileHouseBeing (@craft_deejay) October 30, 2021

Bujy? If no shame was a person pic.twitter.com/SSgXU8Ntsd — Lunga (@LLunga18) October 30, 2021

