News

Bujy to participate in anti GBV walk

By Anelisa Sibanda
Instagram Image: Bujy Bikwa

Johannesburg- Media personality, Bujy Bikwa will be participating in an anti GBV walk later this month.

Bikwa has joined the Khuzekani Madoda organisation and will be taking part in their anti-GBV 5km walk on Sunday.

This comes after having a brawl with the rapper, Bioty Thulo, earlier this year, where Bikwa allegedly hit Thulo with an alcohol bottle during their altercation.

Bikwa was later on arrested and released on bail.

In a post that she deleted, Thulo said what transpired between herself and Bikwa was a form of GBV.

Thulo demanded that Bikwa pay her one million rands for the damage he has done.

Tweeps were not happy and reacted to Bikwa’s anti GBV walk.

 

