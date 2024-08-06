‘Burning Mboro’s church is akin to Christ’s resurrection for us’

“Our father (Mboro) prepared us for what happened here today. And the children who burned our church down, don’t know what is coming.”

These are the words from some members of Incredible Happenings Ministry, a church founded by controversial, self-styled prophet Paseka Mboro, in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.

This comes after the tent that they religiously gathered inside every Sunday for praise and worship went up in flames on Tuesday morning.

What remains of the wide field are charred pieces of tablecloth, mats, poles, and a mangled stage.

Congregants claimed that a group of angry schoolchildren who were brought in by two buses set the church on fire.

Prophet told them about leaving the area

Kethiwe Baloyi, a congregant at Mboro’s church who was at the scene, said Mboro preached about them leaving the area on Sunday.

Baloyi declared Mboro a big prophet who was doing the Lord’s work in the area.

“Our father is a big prophet. He doesn’t deserve to be in this area. We are not hurt by this because it is a resurrection for us. As Jesus resurrected on the third day,” said Baloyi.

Carol Mbatha, a fellow congregant, expressed gratitude that nobody was hurt in the incident.

“We believe in the Bible, and we know that it says all things work together for good. Our spiritual father gave us a word this past Sunday. People might think that we will struggle but we always wanted to leave this area. They made our job easier.

“The demons that have been cast out in this space have been burned in that tent. We are receiving new things now. And we believe that through this, God is doing something new for us,” Mbatha added.

She added that those who burned their place of worship have invited curses over their lives.

“These kids don’t know what they were doing there. Because they stole things in our church and they will get cursed.

God is with him, even in jail

“I know that God is with him, wherever he is, even if he is arrested. People have always persecuted him. But at the end of the day, there will always be one Mboro,” she said.

Meanwhile, police revealed that the schoolchildren went to Katlehong police to express their unhappiness. This was over the suspects who were arrested on Monday. The arrests were made following an incident of violence that took place at Matshidiso primary school.

Pastor Mboro was part of the altercation that took place at the school. He was seen in video clips carrying pangas while men accompanying him had machine guns.

“Five people have been arrested in connection with that case. The investigation is still ongoing. So we are not ruling out further arrests,” said Gauteng district commissioner Tommy Mthombeni.

He added that anybody discovered to be responsible for the church’s fire will be arrested. An arson docket has been filed for the incident, he said.

