Bushbuckridge bids farewell to another dikoma season

The sun has set on another successful dikoma season in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, leaving behind memories of cultural pride and community unity.

In the Bushbuckridge local municipality, the dikoma celebrations, which take place between July and August, have become a beloved tradition, often referred to as “Bush August”.

The season is a time of joy and festivity, with locals disappearing from their homes on Fridays, only to return on Mondays, exhausted but fulfilled.

Every weekend in August, dusty streets reverberated with song and dance as new graduates were welcomed with money and gifts.

Known as go rufa, the gifts are a symbol of pride in the graduates who endured the harsh winter of the Mapulaneng bushveld.

As each graduate entered their homes, the ancestral sounds of ululations and tin whistles swept through the community.

In Bushbuckridge, koma means initiation, while dikoma, a colloquial concept, is the subsequent celebration of the culture.

During the busy weekends, the roads remain abuzz with activity, and the air is thick with the scent of communal joy as families come together to celebrate the return of their loved ones.

Preserving culture and tradition

Leading the celebrations were Phenyo Marobela and Tebogo Shirindzi.

They have been at the forefront of promoting and preserving Sepulana traditions through their Dikoma Cultural Festival.

“This season has been extraordinary. We’ve seen a tremendous turnout and participation from both locals and visitors from across Africa,” said Marobela.

“Our goal was to celebrate and honour our heritage, and it’s heartening to see how the community has embraced this event with such enthusiasm.”

Shirindzi added: “The Mofetolelo wa Koma Cultural Festival and Tourism Expo, which kicked off the season, set the tone for what was to come.

“We had visitors from Uganda, Kenya, Zambia, Eswatini, and Lesotho, all drawn to the vibrant energy of our cultural practices.

“This is more than just a local event; it’s becoming a significant fixture on the African cultural calendar.”

As the season comes to a close, parents who sent their children to the initiation schools are reflecting on the experience with joy and relief.

Pride of their families

Maggie Seale, one of the many proud parents, shared her delight at the safe return of her son.

“Our family had eight children in the mountain school. And I couldn’t be happier with how they were taken care of,” said Seale.

“Seeing my son come back healthy and strong filled me with pride. The leaders of this initiation have done an incredible job, and it reassures us that our cultural practices are in good hands.”

Adding to the joyous occasion, celebrity sangoma Mandla “Prof CM” Lekhuleni expressed his satisfaction with the completion of his initiation school’s season.

This year, Lekhuleni successfully guided 125 initiates through the rites of passage at the rolling hills of Thabakgolo village, near Shatale township.

“I’m overjoyed with how the season turned out. This was my first time running koma, and to see it end on such a high note is fulfilling,” said Lekhuleni.

“The trust that Gogo Ganisie Nyalungu-Jele placed in me to carry on this tradition means everything. The success we’ve had is a testament to the power of muthi and the protection of our ancestors.”

Dangers associated with initiation

However, the sangoma admits the dangers linked to running koma.

Tragedies have plagued initiation schools in some parts of the country, with reports of fatalities and botched circumcisions making headlines.

But Lekhuleni, a man deeply rooted in the power of muthi (traditional medicine), stood firm in his faith.

“It’s all about muthi. You cannot run an initiation school if you don’t know muthi,” he said.

“This is a competitive business, and rival schools can send evil spirits to test your power. You have to be a strong muthi man.”

For weeks, his school was nestled deep in the bush, where the children were vulnerable to not only the dangers of nature — snakes, heavy rain, and lurking animals — but also the unseen threats of supernatural forces, he said.

As the season wraps up, Bushbuckridge once again stands as a beacon of cultural pride and community spirit, with the people eagerly looking forward to the next dikoma season.

