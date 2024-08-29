Business as usual at Limpopo school hit by bilharzia outbreak

A Limpopo school, where about 150 learners tested positive for bilharzia, is still operational.

The waterborne disease has affected a number of learners from Malwandla Primary School in the Petanenge informal settlement in the Nkowankowa area.

The provincial department of education said despite the outbreak, learners continue to attend classes.

Departmental spokesperson, Mosebjane Kgaffe, said there was no need to place teaching on a moratorium.

“We were alerted of the discovery through health authorities who acted promptly. We can confirm that the learners are at school as health officials are dealing with the situation.

“The case is receiving the necessary attention, and we are positive that healthcare officials handle the matter with great aplomb,” said Kgaffe.

Treatment administered

The provincial department of health has confirmed that it has sent a team of healthcare professionals to administer bilharzia treatment to the affected learners at the school.

“The department has already sent a mobile clinic team to conduct tests after parents and teachers suspected that learners at the school might be having the condition.

“The dispatched team will provide immediate medical care and treatment to the affected learners,” said Neil Shikwambana, the spokesperson for the health department.

All learners who test positive will receive appropriate anti-schistosomal medication to treat the infection.

“In addition, given that bilharzia is often transmitted through contact with contaminated water, the department is working closely with the water service authority in the area to assess and improve water quality in the affected areas.

Measures will be put in place to ensure that all water sources used by the school and the surrounding community are safe and free from contamination.

“Parents, guardians, and community members are urged to support these interventions by ensuring that children avoid swimming or playing in potentially contaminated water and by ensuring that they take children who are suspected of contracting the disease to the nearest health facility.”

Bloodstains at the toilets

Reports indicate that the outbreak was discovered after bloodstains were noticed at the toilets.

Amanda Mondlana, the chairwoman of the school governing body, said she was alerted by one of the teachers about an outbreak at the school.

“This outbreak of bilharzia has triggered panic among learners, including teachers and parents. It was alarming because diseases like these are hardly understood within our communities.

“We ran frantically trying to organise transport means to ferry the learners to the nearby health facilities.

“We managed to transport learners after the local taxi association intervened. We feared for the worst as we were dealing with young children.

“However, we were relieved after health authorities got involved in the matter. Learners are at school, and lessons are going on smoothly.”

But a parent whose grade 4 learner was among the affected insisted that the school should have been temporarily shut down.

“It was risky to let the children continue going to school. The situation was volatile, and the closure of the school was the most sensible decision.

“We are crossing our fingers that this pandemic is addressed for good,” she said.

