Business joins hands with Steve Tshwete Municipality to boost service delivery 

In a collaborative effort, the Mpumalanga Action Movement (MAM), Liberty Coal and Veralogix Group have donated 10 bakkies to the Steve Tshwete Local Municipality.

The donation in partnership with Mahindra is valued at R4.5-million and aims to support the municipality in overcoming resource constraints that hinder efficient service delivery in Middelburg.

The initiative falls under the theme “Sphush’iService Delivery”, reflecting the municipality’s commitment to improving community services.

Liberty Coal’s chief operating officer, Hlayiseka Chauke, said the company was dedicated to fostering meaningful change within the community.

“What we are interested in is service delivery. We want to make sure that we can help to make the work of the municipality easier,” Chauke said.

The donation stems from discussions initiated by municipal manager Mandla Mnguni and mayor Mhlonishwa Masilela.

The municipality also plans to engage with the new owners of Optimum Colliery, a major coal mining operation in the region to support its service delivery programmes.

Masilela expressed his appreciation for the generous contribution from Liberty Coal and Veralogix.

“You know, I’m really touched by this gesture because we had requested six bakkies when we had initially engaged with them, but seeing this today, they’ve actually brought us more than what we asked for,” said the mayor, recognising the company’s commitment to supporting the municipality’s needs.

He noted that by donating more vehicles than initially requested, Liberty Coal and Veralogix had set an example of exceeding community expectations, and the support was not only a testament to their commitment to the region but also an encouragement for other organisations to participate in similar initiatives.

The handover event took place at the municipality on Friday, where several employees, officials and directors from Liberty Coal and Veralogix Group were in attendance.

The event was held at the mayoral parlour, marking a significant moment for the local government.

