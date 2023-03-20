Aon South Africa appoints new CEO

Aon South Africa has appointed Nolwandle Mgoqi as its new chief executive. Before joining Aon, Mgoqi held various executive roles in the financial services sector, including, most recently, chief executive of Standard Insurance and head of insurance for Standard Bank South Africa.

Before that, she was head of short-term insurance strategy development and implementation at Liberty, executive head of strategic services at Stanlib and head of network solutions at Santam. Mgoqi also previously worked at Old Mutual’s Group Schemes and Employee Benefits.

Mgoqi has a bachelor of arts degree from Smith College in Massachusetts, an MSc from Howard University in Washington, DC and a PhD from the University of California.

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA has a new CEO

The South African cabinet in early March approved Hishaam Emeran’s appointment as the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s (Prasa) new group chief executive.

Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda said Emeran’s appointment was effective from April 1.

Emeran has been acting Prasa CEO since September 1 last year. Before that acting appointment, he was Prasa Technical CEO.

Vukile Property Fund appoints a new non-executive director

Vukile Property Fund earlier this month announced that it had appointed Ben Kodisang to its board of directors effective April 1. Kodisang will also serve on the board property and investment committee.

Kodisang is the ALT Capital Partners chief executive. ALT Capital Partners is a property private equity business in which Vukile has a stake.

“Kodisang has prestigious investment and property expertise spanning a career of 25 years, including roles such as chief executive of Sanlam Alternative Investments, managing director of Stanlib Asset Management and Africa, and managing director of Old Mutual Property. He is also a past president of the South African Property Owners Association,” Vukile said in a statement.

Moruo Private Markets appoints new CEO

Private equity company Moruo Private Markets has appointed Puseletso Mbele as its CEO.

Before joining Moruo, Mbele worked for Novare, Riscura, Sasfin, Investec Asset Management (Ninety One) and Noah Financial Innovation.

Mbele has a bachelor of commerce in risk management from the University of South Africa.

Nedgroup appoints Ray Naicker as its new chief information officer

Nedbank Group has announced the appointment of Ray Naicker, Nedbank Group’s current chief digital officer, as its chief information officer and as a member of group exco with effect from July 1.

Naicker has over 20 years of banking experience, 18 of which have been at Nedbank Group, where he held various strategic business and IT positions.

Naicker has a bachelor of science in chemical engineering from the University of Natal. In addition, he has a bachelor of engineering honours degree in technology management from the University of Pretoria. He also has a master’s degree in engineering management from the University of Natal.

He has also completed the Gordon Institute of Business Science’s Global Executive Development Programme, Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Programme, and Stanford Graduate School of Business’s Senior Executive Programme.

Mantengu Mining appoints a new CFO

Mantengu Mining, on 2 March, appointed Magen Naidoo as its new financial director. Naidoo is a qualified chartered accountant with over 20 years of experience. He was previously a Deloitte audit partner, spending over 17 years servicing large, listed clients. Naidoo has wide industry experience across many sectors, including in the mining industry, having serviced clients such as the Anglo American.

The Road Traffic Infringement Agency appoints a new registrar

The South African cabinet late last month endorsed Matsemela Moloi as registrar of the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA).

The RTIA board said Moloi took over as registrar and chief executive officer effective March 1.

“Moloi has been serving as acting registrar since February 28 2022, when he was seconded from the Road Traffic Management Corporation,” the state-owned company said in a statement.

