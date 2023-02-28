Brace for petrol price increase on Wednesday

Petrol prices are expected to increase on Wednesday, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DRME) announced on Monday evening.

DMRE spokesperson Robert Maake said several international and local factors contributes to the increase.

“The movement in international refined petroleum product prices, diesel and illuminating paraffin decreased whilst petrol increased during the period under review,” added Maake.

The price of 95 and 93 unleaded petrol will increase by R1.27 a litre, while diesel will go up between 30c and 32c.

Illuminating paraffin will hike by 13c a litre, while the maximum retail price for LP gas will increase by R5.22 a kilogram.

