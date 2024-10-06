News

Eastern Cape businesswoman’s new hotel uplifts community

By Sunday World
A newly established 100% black owned hotel in a rural corner of the Eastern Cape is set to create 20 permanent jobs. The Hill Boutique Hotel Cele located along the N2 highway linking KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape was founded by entrepreneur Koleka Cele. Supplied

A newly established 100% black-owned hotel in a rural corner of the Eastern Cape is set to create 20 permanent jobs.

The Hill Boutique Hotel Cele, located along the N2 highway linking KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, was founded by entrepreneur Koleka Cele.

Cele has successfully operated four petrol stations, three in Tsolo and another in Mthatha.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.