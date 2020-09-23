News

CAF heaps on PSL bio-bubble

By Somaya Stockenstroom

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Medical Committee member Dr Yacine Zerguini has heaped praises on the PSL for successfully implementing a biologically safe environment in the 2019/20 season.

The PSL bio-bubble has been hailed by the CAF medical expert as the “most elaborate example” that has “set the new standards”.

After the coronavirus thwarted the 2019/20 season in March 2020, the PSL opted for a biologically safe environment (otherwise known as the bio-bubble) to complete the remainder of the season.


Speaking on the impact of the coronavirus in Africa and also the response of African Leagues to the pandemic, Dr Zerguini singled out South Africa for it’s processes including how it combined various key expertise to come up with solutions.

He said: “We have particularly observed the examples in different leagues. We have observed the examples in South Africa, in Morocco, in Tunisia and also Egypt who have set good examples.

“For me, the most elaborate example in South Africa- perhaps because they have a tradition of direct links between sports medicine and academic world and using these expertise. The combination of these is probably the solution – for us to ask those who know and have understanding to help and come up with solutions.”

