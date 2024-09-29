News

Caf starts planning for next year’s AFL after 2024 bungle

By Kgomotso Mokoena
CAF President Patrice Motsepe/ Gallo Images
CAF President Patrice Motsepe will make an announcement regarding the new AFL season. / Gallo Images

A Safa insider has revealed that the Confederation of African Football (Caf) is negotiating a minefield of a very hectic 2025 calendar year in a desperate attempt to save face and bring back the African Football League (AFL) competition.

After the excitement and hype in its inaugural season, the ground breaking AFL is hanging in the balance and Caf is planning to resuscitate the competition next year.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

