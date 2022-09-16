Calm restored after attack on Realogile High deputy principal

Calm has been restored to Realogile High School in Alexandra after a grade 11 pupil stabbed the deputy principal with a pair of scissors on Wednesday.

The deputy came under attack after he had reprimanded the pupil for misconduct. He was rushed to the hospital with stab wounds where he received treatment and was later discharged.

“We note with serious reservations the unfortunate disruption of education, more so since our grade 12 learners are busy writing their preliminary exams,” the education department in Gauteng said in a statement on Thursday.

“As the department, we are working tirelessly to ensure that learners [and teachers] are safe in our schools.”

It added that it is concerning that some pupils reported having even brandished firearms during the attack on the deputy principal.

Provincial education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: “We urge all learners to refrain from acts of misconduct at school and use appropriate channels to raise important matters.”

On Thursday, students at Realogile disrupted teaching and learning and held a protest to shine the spotlight on the “unsafe learning environment”.

