Cameras fail to slow down CBD crime wave 

Despite the rolling out of more than 7 000 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras by Vumacam in the City of Johannesburg’s inner city and areas such as Braamfontein, Berea and Hillbrow, residents, shoppers and businesses continue to feel the wrath of criminals.

Former Sunday World journalist Mduduzi Dlamini became another victim of Joburg inner city crime when he was ferociously attacked on his way to catch a bus to Soweto.

The robbers took only his pair of shoes after beating him to a pulp. He later succumbed to his injuries after being in and out of medical facilities. He was laid to rest at his ancestral home in Pietermaritzburg last week.

According to crime statistics released by the SAPS last week, there were 932 contact crimes reported at the Johannesburg Central Police Station between July and September. This is despite the Gauteng provincial government having deployed 3 000 crime prevention wardens.

This week, residents and businesspeople in the city told Sunday World about the daily trauma of living and operating in the crime-infested city.

“We have to walk around looking over our shoulders. People get robbed in front of us in broad daylight,” said Sibusiso Mangena.

Martin Van Zyl, who has been robbed more than three times, said he was scared to walk in the Joburg CDB alone. “When you walk alone minding your own business, you find yourself being grabbed by your throat and get tripped to be mugged. This all the while the cameras are rolling.”

Getrude Motaung said residing in the CBD and Hillbrow was like living in hell.

“Nobody is protected here, as we find ourselves being victimised. We are crying for help but nobody listens.”

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said there was a police ministerial cooperation agreement signed between the SAPS and the City of Johannesburg.

Black Entrepreneurs Association CEO Refilwe Monaheng said businesses in Joburg faced the challenges of a lack of security and no visible policing.

Kerry Nagel of Vumacam, the firm that operates CCTV cameras in the CBD, said the cameras played a pivotal role in curbing crime by flagging ongoing criminal activities for immediate response through capturing evidence to assist investigations.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content