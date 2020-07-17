Candy Tsamandebele scores role on Skeem Saam

Khelobedu musician Candy Tsamandebele has secured an acting role on Skeem Saam.

She will play the role of Bafedile, a stylish and fierce woman.

The former Giyani: Land of Blood actress said she was equally astonished and excited when she received a call that she has made it as Skeem Saam’s Bafedile – but was most excited to work with her niece Clement Maosa.

“I have never thought that I had an acting talent because I always focused on music because I always knew that I have the voice. Bagging this role just reminded me of my previous acting role and I believe that God is really blessing me.

“I am still excited. I just cannot wait to see myself on TV again, maybe then I’ll believe that I am part of the Skeem Saam family,” she said.

She added that she was hoping for a long-lasting contract as she has always loved the SABC 1’s youth drama and could not wait to see and greet fellow colleagues.

Candy said the love she has received since her first shoot has been overwhelming and respects fellow colleagues for showing endless love and care.

“The Skeem Saam family has warmly welcomed me into their home, I don’t meet all of them as we are still respecting COVID-19 regulations to keep a safe distance and minimise the number of people meeting in one space.

“I want to thank them for believing in me and assure fans to give the best performance on screen,” she said.

The musician is also releasing her Tsonga Boy single on Monday.

Author



Boitumelo Kgobotlo