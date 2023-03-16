Cape Town mayor suspends human settlements MMC

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has suspended Malusi Booi from the mayoral committee with immediate effect.

His suspension stems from a raid in Booi’s office on Wednesday when the commercial crimes unit of the SAPS seized documents, cellphones, laptops and other electronic devices.

“I have suspended councillor Booi from his position on the mayoral committee. In the interim, I have appointed James Vos as acting mayco member for human settlements,” said Hill-Lewis.

The mayor added that he has further assured the SAPS of the city’s full support in the investigation.

“The city has a zero-tolerance approach to fraud and corruption and will not hesitate to act in the interests of good governance.”

According to Colonel Andrè Traut, the raid was part of an investigation into fraud and corruption worth millions of rands regarding housing tenders.

“Detectives attached to the commercial crime investigation unit executed a search warrant at an office at the Civic Centre, Cape Town yesterday afternoon, where electronic equipment and documents were confiscated,” said Traut.

Traut said details of the seizure and investigation could not be divulged at this premature stage.

According to reports, eight City officials were arrested in the previous year as part of an investigation into tender fraud at the municipality.

They were accused of inflating invoices and paying service providers for construction work that was not carried out.

