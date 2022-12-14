Carnage on M2 as multiple vehicles collide, killing one person

A man who was trapped inside a truck after a multi-vehicle collision on the M7 east bound near the N2 bridge in KwaZulu-Natal has died.

This after emergency services crews worked lengthy hours trying to rescue him from the wreckage. According to the ALS emergency services, the accident happened when a truck and three other vehicles collided around 12pm on Tuesday.

“The ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived on the scene to find total carnage. It is believed that a horse and trailer [truck] lost control coming down the M7 before colliding with multiple vehicles and overturning, coming to rest against the bridge,” it said in a statement.

The ALS said the deceased, believed to be in his thirties, was trapped in the truck and had sustained fatal injuries. “He was assessed by the paramedics, however, he had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more that the paramedics could do for him. He was declared deceased on the scene.

“Two other people sustained serious injuries and were stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before being transported to a nearby Durban hospital for further treatment.” said the ALS.

The truck driver, who sustained moderate injuries, survived the accident. The ALS said he was admitted to the hospital after being stabilised on the scene.

“At this stage, the events leading up to the accident are unknown. However, the SAPS [South African Police Service] were on the scene and will be investigating further.”

