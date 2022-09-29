Case against teen who killed magistrate Van Rooyen postponed

The case against an 18-year-old suspected of the murder of magistrate Romay van Rooyen was postponed when the teenager appeared briefly at the Simons Town magistrate’s court on Thursday.

The teen was arrested during a multi-disciplinary operation in Mitchells Plain, Western Cape on Tuesday. The operation comprised the Hawks’ crimes against the state unit, national priority violent crime investigation, digital forensic investigation and priority crime management centre.

The suspect’s arrest comes after Van Rooyen was found dead at her home in Marina da Gama on Saturday, September 10. The 50-year-old was allegedly strangled and her Toyota RAV4 vehicle was later found in Mitchells Plain.

According to reports, the suspect is a relative of the deceased and was among the mourners at the funeral of the Vredenburg magistrate on Saturday last week.

Van Rooyen started her career with the National Prosecuting Authority in 1997, prosecuting in the district and regional courts before becoming a state advocate in the Western Cape High Court.

