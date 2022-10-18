Case of 20-year-old man linked to murder of sex worker postponed

Throngs of sex workers filled the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday for the case of a 20-year-old man who appeared for murders of six women believed to have been prostitutes.

The suspect, who appeared briefly for bail application, has so far been charged with one count of murder. The proceedings were later postponed to October 25 to allow for identity parade to the conducted. The suspect remains in police custody.

The bodies of the deceased were discovered by the police at a makeshift workshop in Johannesburg over a week ago. This after the police were called to the crime scene following a foul smell coming out of one of the buildings.

Upon investigating, they found a dead woman.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili, the 20-year-old was arrested for questioning and later took the officers back to the building where five more bodies were discovered.

Phindi Mjonondwana, the regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, said they have sufficient evidence to allow the state to push for prosecution.

“We have many convictions that we have achieved with circumstantial evidence. Investigations are still going on and we will be able to push for prosecution once they are done,” said Mjonondwana.

