Case of elderly man who assaulted teen for seasoning postponed

A case of an elderly man who was caught on video violently assaulting a 16-year-old boy in Groblersdal was on Friday postponed to June 24.

The 50-year-old was arrested on Thursday after the assault video went viral on social media this week. He appeared at the Groblersdal magistrate’s court on charges of assault and pointing a firearm.

Police confirmed in a statement that the suspect had threatened the young boy with firearm outside the Game Centre, a food outlet in Groblersdal.

It is alleged that the two argued about seasoning and the man insisted on using it first, leading to the argument and assault.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author