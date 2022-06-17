E-edition
Crime

Case of elderly man who assaulted teen for seasoning postponed

By Somaya Stockenstroom

A case of an elderly man who was caught on video violently assaulting a 16-year-old boy in Groblersdal was on Friday postponed to June 24.

The 50-year-old was arrested on Thursday after the assault video went viral on social media this week. He appeared at the Groblersdal magistrate’s court on charges of assault and pointing a firearm.

Police confirmed in a statement that the suspect had threatened the young boy with firearm outside the Game Centre, a food outlet in Groblersdal.

It is alleged that the two argued about seasoning and the man insisted on using it first, leading to the argument and assault.

