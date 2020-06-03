Cash heist caught on video

The Police in Kagiso, Krugersdorp have launched a manhunt following a cash heist that took place in Kagiso drive, on Tuesday morning.

It is alleged that the suspects used a grey Mercedes Benz to ram the money van before it lost control, causing it to stop.

In a video posted on social media by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, the Mercedes Benz is seen driving straight into the cash, causing it to lose control before it stopped.

One alleged suspect came out of the Mercedes Benz limping, before setting it alight.

Two more suspects came out of a white BMW armed with rifles.

It is alleged that the robbers fled the scene with an undisclosed sum of money in a white Audi, white BMW X5 and a 3 Series.

Members of the public were also seen scrambling for left over money scattered all over the road after the explosion.

National police spokesperson, Colonel Brenda Murudili said the suspects used explosives to access the cash van.

“We are condemning the act of looting by community members which is a crime,” said Muridili.

“Some of the vehicles that are of interest are a BMW and two A4 sedans. Anyone with information on these vehicles as well as the crime is encouraged to contact Crime Stop 08600 10111 or send tip-offs on MySAPS App. All information received will be treated with confidentiality,” she added.

Author



Meta Mphahlele