Cassper and NaakMusiQ exchange first blows ahead of celebrity fight

A press conference for CelebsCity’s upcoming celebrity boxing match that will see Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ go head-to-head took place in Sandton on Wednesday afternoon.

Boxing SA acting CEO Erik Masikayezwe said he hoped that by endorsing more of such exhibition matches, more people will learn about South Africa’s boxing.

Cassper shared that he started the concept because he saw that many people had neglected or had little knowledge about the fistic sport. The rapper has been vocal about his training, saying he was confident and he feared no one in celebrity circles.

“I’m definitely gonna put NaakMusiQ out next weekend, I have been saying [this] since day one,” said Cassper.

NaakMusiQ, who came to the press conference with his trainer, said he had not planned to fight Cassper but last year, when he had gone to his fight with Youtuber Sliktalk, his name was the third one to be called out by Cassper.

“The other two guys who were called rejected the challenge and I thought why not. That’s how we got here today,” said the actor-cum-musician.

NaakMusiQ’s trainer shared that the musician had no boxing experience before this fight and was very stiff at first. But he said a few months later, he is oozing with confidence.

The CelebsCity weekend, which will run from April 8 until April 11 in Sun City, promises to be filled with plenty entertainment other than boxing, an infusion that has never been done before.

Mama Joyce from TLB Boxing Promotions said it was never easy organising the event, but expressed her happiness that things had come together.

“This is an opportunity to show people that boxing is still there and it exists,” said Mama Joyce.

Cassper vs NaakMusiq Press Conference: Videos

