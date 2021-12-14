REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Cassper and Slik Talk fight still on the December cards

By Coceka Magubeni
Cassper Nyovest and Slik Talk// Image: Twitter

Johannesburg- It is game on for the highly anticipated ‘celeb’ fight of the year, between the rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest and YouTuber, Slik Talk.

The ‘Fame versus Clout’ fight was announced by Cassper yesterday and he said it will be taking place on 22 December, live on YouTube.

According to reports, Cassper said he wants Slik Talk to last for three rounds in the boxing ring and he will get R100 000 and if he wins the fight another R100 000 will be added to Slik Talk’s account.

This comes after the fight was canceled earlier on, due to more demands that Slik Talk made on the amount to take home should he win.

See what Tweeps think about the fight:

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes