Cassper Nyovest slams claims that he owes DJ Sumbody money

Johannesburg- Rapper and Businessman, Cassper Nyovest has denied reports that he owes DJ Sumbody money for royalties.

This comes after City Press reported that DJ Sumbody wants to turn a settlement agreement reached between him and Cassper into a court order, compelling the Braai Show host to settle about R147 000 in unpaid royalties.

“The lies don’t stop! Lmao … wtf man? Does my name sell that many papers? That’s the only that would make sense cause wow. Week in, week out, Cassper what what … Cassper what y’all write any f*&king thing as long is my name is there! La bora le mar*t* lotlhe entlek! Almal!!!” Cassoer wrote on Twitter

The lies don't stop!!! Lmao… wtf man ?? Does my name sell that many papers ? That's the only that would make sense cause wow. Week in, week out, Cassper what what Cassper what yall write any fucking thing as long is my name is there!!! La bora le marete lotlhe entlek!! Almal!!! https://t.co/qrzyheGG6e — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 7, 2021

The duo worked together on a song called ‘Monate Mpolaye’ and ‘Remote Control’

In December last year, Sunday World reported that DJ Sumbody sued Cassper over unpaid royalties where he claimed that he short-changed him of half a-million rand that Cassper received from a Samsung television advert, which features one of their popular ditties.

The accusations are contained in court papers Sumbody filed in the Joburg High Court in which he seeks a relief order against Cassper for the damage he suffered as a result of their alleged caper.

In his affidavit, Sumbody said he and Cassper agreed to a partly oral and partly written agreement to compose two songs – Remote Control and Tseya Ukwe, which were produced by Bass Qhawe Modlongwa and Thabo Khanyile.

Sheer Music was appointed as the publisher of the songs and Cassper’s record label, Family Tree, as the owner of the masters of the record.

He said he, Cassper, Modlongwa and Khanyile were entitled to 25% of the song’s publishing rights.

