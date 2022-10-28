Catch King MisuZulu’s coronation live on Mzansi Magic

The big day for the AmaZulu nation is on hand with the coronation of King MisuZulu KaZwelithini.

The festivities which are expected to draw thousands of people are expected to take place this weekend at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

For those that will not be able to be physically present at the venue, Mzansi Magic will broadcast the coronation live to catch all the action.

The channel will begin its live broadcast on Saturday 29 October at 10am.

The coronation which is titled Bayede: The Royal Zulu Coronation Live from Moses Mabhida Stadium, will give viewers a chance to witness the culmination of a months-long journey to the throne for the King, and the birth of a new era in the Zulu royal family.

Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net said: “We’re honoured to be broadcasting this momentous occasion to DStv subscribers. This is a historic event and we are proud that this will be aired on Mzansi Magic for millions of viewers to see. We look forward to what will be a momentous broadcast and are excited to bring in Mzansi Magic viewers along to witness a ceremony steeped in rich history and tradition.”

