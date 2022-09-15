CCIFSA opens case against National Arts Council

The Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of South Africa (CCIFSA) on Tuesday opened a case of maladministration, money laundering, corruption and mismanagement of funds against the National Arts Council.

CCIFSA said this will be the first step towards insuring that all those who will be implicated in the anticipated forensic investigations on the R65m at the SARB and R54M Mzansi Orchestra face the full wrath of the law.

“Gauteng CCIFSA calls on all its constituencies and generals concerned artists and creative citizens of South Africa to join this historic moment to save the soul of the National Arts Council,” said CCIFSA.

South African Music Promoters Association(SAMPRA) has come forward and given its support to CCIFSA for its decision.

The case was opened at the Johannesburg Central Police Station.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author