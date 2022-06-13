E-edition
Celebrated coach Pitso Mosimane and Al Ahly cut ties

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Accomplished South African football coach Pitso Mosimane has parted ways with Egyptian soccer giants Al Ahly.

In a statement on Monday, the club said the separation followed mutual agreement after Mosimane requested to leave, saying he is satisfied with his achievements.

In his time with the Egyptian football club since September 2021, Mosimane won five trophies including back-to-back Confederation of African Football Champions League titles in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.

Mosimane, one of the longest serving and most decorated coaches in South Africa, has overseen 105 fixtures at Al Ahly, winning 68 matches, drawing 27 and only suffering 10 defeats, ending his near two-year spell with a 64.76 winning percentage.

He leaves the club three months after signing a new deal.

