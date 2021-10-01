REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Celebs react to alert level 1 of lockdown

By Coceka Magubeni
Simphiwe Dana

Johannesburg- It is a mixed bag of emotions in celebville after President Cyril Ramaphosa announcemed that the country will be placed under alert level 1 lockdown, during his address to the nation on Thursday evening.

The announcement means it’s back to business for most artists.

One would expect celebrities to be happy about this, especially after their industry was hit hard by the harsh lockdown regulations that were in place in the country.

The restrictions directly affected their pockets because the Department of Arts and Culture didn’t show up with the grant that it was supposed to give to them.

Instead, they all have different takes as to why the country has been put on level 1.

After the president announced the move to level 1 yesterday, celebrities had a lot to say.

Most of them said this was a campaign strategy for the ANC to lure people to vote for the party in the upcoming local government elections in November.

Take a look at how some of them reacted to the news on social media below: 

 

