Celebs react to alert level 1 of lockdown

Johannesburg- It is a mixed bag of emotions in celebville after President Cyril Ramaphosa announcemed that the country will be placed under alert level 1 lockdown, during his address to the nation on Thursday evening.

The announcement means it’s back to business for most artists.

One would expect celebrities to be happy about this, especially after their industry was hit hard by the harsh lockdown regulations that were in place in the country.

The restrictions directly affected their pockets because the Department of Arts and Culture didn’t show up with the grant that it was supposed to give to them.

Instead, they all have different takes as to why the country has been put on level 1.

Please open the country so artists can work. This is hypocritical behavior pic.twitter.com/onVRMhT92G — #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) September 29, 2021

After the president announced the move to level 1 yesterday, celebrities had a lot to say.

Most of them said this was a campaign strategy for the ANC to lure people to vote for the party in the upcoming local government elections in November.

Take a look at how some of them reacted to the news on social media below:

Weird how we’re at level 1 and they’re being nice just before voting time…

Or am I reading too much into it? — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) October 1, 2021

A mess. Dawg! I really can't wait till all of this is over cause batho ba sokola. It's almost impossible for people to rebuild. 2 years, The world has moved on. Rona ke level 5 , level 2 , level 3. Nkare re ko Vuselela college. https://t.co/pd5oyv4nXC — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 30, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni