Celebs who owed the taxman in 2021

Johannesburg- The taxman has unleashed liquidators to a few celebrities in 2021, and some of the outstanding balances that these well-known people will give you the shock of your life.

1. SARS pounces on Amakhosi’s team manager, Bobby Motaung, demands R90m in unpaid tax

The taxman unleashed liquidators to recover R90-million from controversial Kaizer Chiefs team manager Bobby Motaung and his business partners for failing to pay their company’s taxes.

The R90-million was the outstanding balance of R97-million the SA Revenue Service (SARS) demanded from Nthwese Investment Holding Consortium in which Motaung, Herbert Theledi, Reitumetse Huntley, and Job Sikhosana were the directors.

2. Taxman unleashes lawyers on former TV personality Kgomotso Matsunyane

Kgomotso Matsunyane’s company owes over R1.5- million in unpaid value-added tax, but the amount ballooned to over R2.2-million after R221 000 penalties and over R69 000 interests were imposed.

The company, which has offices in Joburg and Cape Town, also owes over R280 000 for Pay As You Earn, but this increased to R390 000 after over R26 000 penalties and R75 000 interest were added.

3. SARS hits DJ Sbu with a R15m tax bill

Award-winning musician and media personality Sbusiso Arthur Leope was slapped with a whopping R15-million tax bill (SARS).

Sunday World revealed that SARS obtained a default judgment against the former Metro FM DJ, popularly known as DJ Sbu, at the Joburg High Court after he failed to pay the money.

4. SARS declares war on Major League DJz and Tumi Masemalo for unpaid taxes

The popular house music pair, consisting of twin brothers Bandile and Banele Mbere, famous for throwing star-studded festivals called Major League Gardens at FNB stadium, has been slapped with just under R9-million tax bill.

According to court papers, which Sunday World saw, Major League DJz, owed SARS over R1.3-million in unpaid company income tax and over R800 000 in additional tax.

5. Zahara pays R2 000 fine for failing to submit tax returns

Internationally acclaimed recording superstar Zahara recorded her second criminal record in her album of criminal records and is likely to record the third one next month.

Sunday World can reveal that the multi-award-winning artist paid an admission of guilt fine of R2 000 for failing to submit her company – Zahara Army’s –income tax returns after pleading guilty to the charges.

