Cele’s new hotel uplifts community 

A newly established 100% black-owned hotel in a rural corner of Eastern Cape is set to create 20 permanent jobs.

The Hill Boutique Hotel Cele, located along the N2 highway linking KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, was founded by entrepreneur Koleka Cele.

Cele has successfully operated four petrol stations, three in Tsolo and another in Mthatha.

“The Hill Boutique Hotel represents not just a business opportunity but a chance to contribute to the economic upliftment of our community. I am committed to creating a space that embodies comfort and excellence while providing local employment,” said Cele.

The venture benefited from a R14.1-million grant from the National Empowerment Fund (NEF). The grant was used towards construction, furniture, fittings, acquisition of two vehicles and working capital.

Cele’s personal investment of R1-million was spent on acquiring the land to build the hotel.

The project has so far helped to create 20 permanent jobs, with at least 70% of the vacancies filled by women. It also created 100 temporary jobs during the 12-month construction period.

Statistics SA recently announced in its Quarterly Labour Force survey that the official unemployment rate was 32,9% in the first quarter of this year.

The Hill, which is located along the N2 highway linking Port Elizabeth, Mthatha and Durban, features 25 rooms and two conference centres.

Phakamile Madonsela, the NEF’s rural, township and community development fund mana-ger, said: “Investing in businesses like The Hill Boutique Hotel not only fosters entrepreneurship but also stimulates local economies. We are proud to support initiatives that empower women and create sustainable jobs in rural communities.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content