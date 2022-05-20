Central University of Technology choir wins big at the GACMA

The Central University of Technology (CUT) Bloemfontein choir has topped the winners’ list and made the university proud by regaining its collective top position at the Gauteng Choral Music Association (GACMA) Eisteddfod.

The CUT choir secured silverware by attaining position two in the African piece, as well as maintaining the same spot in the Western piece.

Acting CUT vice-chancellor professor Alfred Ngowi said the choir competed in Fochville on Monday. “Our choristers have made us proud on many occasions; once again, I wish to congratulate and encourage them to keep hoisting the CUT flag higher in the sector,” said Ngowi.

The elegant and symphony orchestra choir, which is characterised by its remarkable and melodic renditions, left the audience dazed with its extraordinary performance.

