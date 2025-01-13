Charmza: ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile

In a refreshing display of humility and accountability, ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile has earned himself some flowers for his recent actions in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

During a door-to-door campaign, a misunderstanding erupted when Mashatile’s bodyguards mishandled a resident, forcibly blocking him from entering his own home while Mashatile was engaged in conversation with the man’s mother.

Unlike many politicians who might deflect blame or point fingers at unseen saboteurs, Mashatile chose a path of empathy and respect. He directly addressed the situation, extending a sincere apology to the family for the actions of his security team.

In an era where political figures often shy away from admitting faults, Mashatile’s gesture stands out as a beacon of accountability.

