Charmza: Andrew Chauke

It is refreshing to see a government employee standing up to his boss, even though the consequences might be dire.

Johannesburg head of public prosecutions Andrew Chauke might have been pushed too far to stand up to his “untouchable” boss, the National Director of Public Prosecutions Adv Shamila Batohi, for allegedly allowing outsiders to humiliate him and embarrass him in front of his colleagues and other guests.

Chauke penned a letter to Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi to report Batohi for allegedly trying to purge him for political reasons.

Chauke isn’t the first one to complain about Batohi’s alleged untoward behaviour, but he is the first one to put on paper and raise his concerns with a minister.

Many of his colleagues have been whispering in the deep, but Chauke was brave enough to take the bull by its sharp horns.

The man deserves a Bell’s.

