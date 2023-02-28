‘Cheating’ wife and her boyfriend nabbed for husband’s murder

Loretha Somone Ramrathan and her boyfriend Zace Wendell Leo Brock await their fate in court after they were nabbed for the murder of her husband, Bradley Singh.

Singh was found dead on the pathway on 27th Avenue in Umhlathuzana, Chatsworth in KwaZulu-Natal in November 2022.

Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the victim sustained multiple stab wounds to the body.

“At the time of the incident, the motive appeared to be a robbery, as the deceased’s cellphone and bag were nowhere to be found,” Gwala said.

“As the investigation progressed, information surfaced that the victim’s wife and her boyfriend were involved in the murder.”

The 29-year-old Ramrathan and Brock were arrested on Friday following a thorough investigation by the police.

The pair appeared at the Chatsworth magistrate’s court on Monday and were remanded in custody until Thursday for a formal bail application.

