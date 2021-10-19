Checkout the winners from the GQ best dressed awards

Johannesburg- The highly coveted GQ Magazine Awards have selected who South Africa’s best-dressed personalities are.

The awards ceremony took place at the Crystal Towers, Mall of Africa in Waterfall City.

With this year’s awards theme focused on personal style, a lot of new faces who are not necessarily in the entertainment industry received recognition.

Someone who is no stranger to the fashion world, designer and model Rich Mnisi was among the names who walked away with the title “GQ Best Dressed 2021”.

In the 11 other winners of this year was actor Thapelo Mokoena, actor Teboho Tsotetsi from The Legacy, fashion model Njabulo Buthelezi, DJ LeSoul who is the first female to receive a GQ Best Dressed award, Mbulelo Mbiphi, Bobo Ndima and others.

DJ LeSoul shared on her Instagram, about how she really feels about the award.

“This is one of many meaningful milestones for me. I am grateful to witness the power of owning my narrative. The first woman to receive a GQ Best Dressed,” she wrote.

