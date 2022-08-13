Chiefs fans won’t be tricked by Downs coach’s mind games

Kaizer Chiefs supporters are adamant that Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena is using mind games to disturb their focus ahead of today’s (Saturday) much-anticipated league encounter at the Loftus Stadium. Kick off is at 3pm.

Sundowns have been dominating the PSL for the last 10 years and Mokwena told the media this week that Sundowns were very happy to go into the crunch match against Amakhosi with the tag of being underdogs.

Sundowns lost their midweek outing 1-0 against a rejuvenated TS Galaxy while Chiefs were unstoppable when they walloped Maritzburg 3-0. The midweek results have created insatiable expectations ahead of the match, especially with the fact that matches between the two clubs always create an explosive encounter.

“We welcome the tag of underdogs. We lost on the pitch and we will play on the pitch on Saturday. Chiefs won on Tuesday and we humbly accept being called underdogs. It removes a lot of pressure from us,” said Mokwena.

But the Amakhosi die-hard supporters are not buying Mokwena’s utterances and they say that it is a play to make Chiefs lose focus, by thinking that that have already won the match.

Some of the comments on the social media platforms:

Cash Motene: “Hahahahaha your mind games are lame, Sundowns cannot be underdogs yet, but at least wounded ones.”

Princess Matswai: “Shem they live for Chiefs and nothing else! They don’t understand how they can win everything and buy everyone and still not have as much relevance as Chiefs.”

Sam Axel: That’s sarcasm, the use of words that mean the opposite of what you really want to say, especially in order to insult someone, or to show irritation, or just to be funny. You can’t be dominating for 5 years in a row, then because of one game, beginning of a season, all of a sudden Chiefs are the top dawgs.

Tseko Ramosebi: “I’m not scared of Sundowns, they even failed to win against Richards Bay in the KZN Premier’s Cup. They think we don’t know, the speed train is starting to crash now.”

Ditiro Tsa Ntwangwe: All good things do come to an end. I’m just wondering, after losing two or 3 games in a row, who’s the first to be fired among the three Sundowns coaches.”

Caz Vukeya: “But Zwane made it clear that he doesn’t fear Sundowns, so it’s justifiable for Sundowns to feel like underdogs, especially after Chiefs molested Maritzburg on Tuesday. Remember Sundowns were humbled on Wednesday by a weaker Galaxy, so yes it makes sense for the team to feel vulnerable.”

Erik Nasir Dipela: How can a champion be an underdog and besides that, didn’t his compadres say that Chiefs and Pirates are no competition for them?”

Andreas Schlag: “As long as we are not under performers, I am happy. I don’t want to hear this “we are the best team in the world” nonsense from Chiefs fans.”

Kgadime Stanford: No ways. You are not underdogs. You happened to say that you are not seeing Chiefs competing with you. I think now you are feeling the heat and I hope now you understand that any team is capable of beating you hence you’ve been beaten by TS Galaxy. Save your pity words.”

