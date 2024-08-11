News

Speaker kicks defiant EFF out of legislature

By Sunday World
POLOKWANE, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 29: Lawrence Mapoulo of EFF at the Limpopo State Of The Province Address (SOPA) at Jack Botes Hall on February 29, 2024 in Polokwane, South Africa. The address outlines Limpopo provincial government's priorities for the future and reflect on the achievements of the over the past term. (Photo by Gallo Images/Philip Maeta)

The maiden sitting of the se­venth Limpopo legislature degenerated into pandemonium when a verbal conflict erupted between the speaker, Makoma Makhurupetje, and members of the EFF.

Premier Phophi Ramathuba was set to answer questions following her speech at the legislature’s opening in Polokwane last Friday.

