Speaker kicks defiant EFF out of legislature

The maiden sitting of the se­venth Limpopo legislature degenerated into pandemonium when a verbal conflict erupted between the speaker, Makoma Makhurupetje, and members of the EFF.

Premier Phophi Ramathuba was set to answer questions following her speech at the legislature’s opening in Polokwane last Friday.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content