Chippa United boss at risk of losing fleet of company vehicles

Employees of a company owned by Chippa United boss are worried about losing their jobs after learning that Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi is about to lose a fleet of his refuse compactors due to his failure to keep up with monthly instalments.

Mpengesi entered into an agreement to purchase 10 garbage compactor trucks from FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA in March 10 2022 for his company Chippa Training Academy.

The no-nonsense club boss entered into the sale agreement as a principal debtor of the company and his wife, Phumeza, as its guarantor and co-principal debtor.

The company breached the sale agreement when it failed to pay instalments for the vehicles, resulting in FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA sending letters of demand to the controversial businessman to surrender the fleet.

News that the vehicles are on the cusp of being repossessed reached the ears of staff, who are now at their wits’ end and worried that they might join long queues of job seekers.

“The employees are worried and fear for their jobs. Where would they go if these trucks are repossessed and sold? asked an employee who refused to be identified.

Another staff member said the workers are scared to ask their boss if the company is in the red. “We are scared, we are just dying inside,” said the employee.

The employees’ claims were collaborated by court documents filed by FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA at the high court in Johannesburg last week.

In the court papers that we have seen, the vehicle company’s manager, Marthinus Jacobus Pienaar, says Mpengesi’s company defaulted on instalments and is in the arrears of more than R2.2- million.

“The respondents accordingly agreed to pay the arrears in the region of R2 273 442.96 by way of six equal instalments in the monthly sum of R378 907.16, with the first instalment to take place on or before the 25th day of December 2022, and monthly thereafter on or before the 25th day of each and every month until the arrears are settled in full,” read the court papers.

After the agreement, says Pienaar in court papers, they reinstated the sale agreement and says should Mpengesi and his wife fail to remit payment on time, the full outstanding amount and arrears will become due and immediately payable.

He also says the company may, without further notice to Mpengesi and his wife, issue a necessary warrant and execute it in order to recoup the outstanding money.

Pienaar further says they will proceed to cancel all the instalment sale agreement and repossess the commercial vehicles from them.

They also, he says, agreed that the agreement will be made an order of court after a period of 14 days should Mpengesi and his wife be in breach of any of their obligations.

Mpengesi and his wife failed to make the monthly instalments for the vehicles, says Pienaar.

“On the 21st of October 2022, a letter of demand was addressed to the respondents in respect of their failure to pay the arrears, wherein the agreement was inter alia cancelled, the arrears were demanded, as well as the rerun of the commercial vehicles.”

The company said between October 21 and November 17 2022, negotiations took place where Mpengesi and his wife agreed to comply with the terms and conditions of the instalment agreements to keep the vehicles.

A settlement agreement, says Pienaar, was prepared and sent to Mpengesi and his wife on November 17 2022.

“On the 22nd of November 2022, and before the settlement agreement and affidavit could be returned to the applicant’s legal representative’s office, a further debit order of the respondents was not honoured, as there was ‘no money in the bank’, and accordingly, the respondents further failed to comply with their obligations in terms of the settlement reached in terms of the initial instalment sale agreement,” read the papers.

A new settlement was reached but Mpengesi and his wife breached the agreement again when they failed to remit the agreed instalment to the company on January 17 2023.

“The debit order of the respondent was returned as not paid and no payment was accordingly made or received as agreed.

“Therefore, I kindly request the above honourable court to make the settlement agreement an order of court as per the notice of motion,” read the papers.

