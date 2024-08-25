Chris Hani ‘daughters’ unmasked as fakes 

Three women who have been masquerading as the daughters of the late struggle icon, Chris Hani, for years have been unmasked as fraudsters that are not even related to him.

A report from an investigation by the Department of Home Affairs instigated by Sunday World has revealed that Nosipho Hani Khumalo, Vanessa Phindile Madonsela and Cleopatra Tunyiswa are not Hani’s children.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content